Ms. Belinda Bailey, of Russell Street, Laurens passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Paliative Hospice House in Greenwood. She is survived by four sons, Jacob Leon Martin, Glenn Thomas Bailey Jr., Montagia Bailey, Zhacayo Bailey; one daughter, Bakinka Kathashea Bailey; and eleven grandchildren.
Funeral service for Ms. Belinda Bailey will be held 1:00pm on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Dr. Johnny Johson officiating, Reverend Eliza Miller, presiding, burial will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.