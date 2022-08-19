Benjamin Austin “Ben” Bootle, age 66, of Clinton, SC, passed away, Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born March 20, 1956 in Norfolk, Virginia, and was a son of the late William Terrell Bootle and the late Edna Campbell Bootle. He was retired from Renfro and was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan.
Ben was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sister, Betsy Bootle Putman (Scott); two nieces, Shawn Riser Taylor (David) and Caroline Riser Dove (Taylor); his half-brother, William T. Bootle, Jr.; half-sister, Deborah Bootle Ducker; and his beloved family in Johnson City, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mickey Bootle.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 PM, Sunday, August 21st at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Kenny Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson St., Clinton, SC 29325; Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325; or to Open Door Ministries, 209 E Main St, Clinton, SC 29325.