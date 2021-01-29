Benjamin “Ben” Fair Copeland, age 77, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at NHC of Clinton.
He was born April 18, 1943 in Clinton, and was a son of the late Posey Watts Copeland, Sr. and Sara Buford Copeland. Mr. Copeland was a 1961 graduate of Clinton High School where he was an active FFA member. He attended Clemson University to pursue his education in agriculture for two years before deciding to return home and run the family farm. He was a row crop farmer and beef cattle producer for many years. In the late 90’s he left Laurens County to manage Butterfield Plantation and then Mt. Pleasant Plantation in the Lowcountry of SC. Before retiring to his home in Neeses, SC he lived in Woodbury, Ga managing a Registered Beefmaster Cattle Operation. He had a love for agriculture, especially tending to cattle.
Ben was a member of Broad Street UMC Church of Clinton.
Mr. Copeland is survived by his son, Benjamin “Bart” Copeland and wife, Becky of Norway, SC; daughter, Keri Emma Copeland Garrett and husband, Kyle of Laurens; brother; Posey Watts Copeland, Jr. and wife, Sarah of Kinards; his grandchildren, Thomas Copeland, Emma Garrett and Eli Garrett,; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Copeland was predeceased by his sister, Sally Caroline Copeland.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 4 PM in the Rosemont Cemetery, with Rev. Steve Keck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street UMC youth ministry, PO Box 204, Clinton, SC 29325 or Clinton High School FFA, 18132 Hwy. 72 East, Clinton, SC 29325