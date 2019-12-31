Benjamin “Benny” Ellison, age 56, of 120 Tallwood Drive, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in High Point, N.C., and was a son of the late Benjamin Everett Ellison and Ruby Delia Taylor Evans. He was retired from Whitten Center as a Food Service Director after 20 years of service. He attended and ran the sound system of Victory Worship Center and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and member of the Tanya Tucker Fan Club.
He is survived by his son, Jeremy Ellison of Joanna; his daughters, Mallory Ellison of Clinton and Hannah Hipp of Clinton; his brother, Jimmy Ellison (Cyndi) of Clinton; his two sisters, Lynda Gambrell (Earl) of Clinton and Glenda Hunnicutt of Joanna; and his grandchildren, Valoree Ellison, Khloe Gaffney, and Kameron Ellison; the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Mary Hipp of Clinton; his special friends Terri Smith, Sammi Ball and Laura Tippins; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Brenda Strickland and his brother-in-law, Tony Hunnicutt.
A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, December 31, at 2 p.m. at the Victory Worship Center.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Mallory Ellison, 1081 Charlottes Rd., Clinton, S.C. 29325.