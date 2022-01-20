Benjamin Franklin Morrow - Laurens

Benjamin Franklin Morrow, Jr., age 96, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at his home.
He was born March 15, 1925 in Converse, SC and was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin Morrow, Sr. and Janie Irene Crocker Morrow. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army Air Corps having served his country during WWII and was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church in Cross Hill.
Mr. Morrow is survived by his wife, Patricia Knight Morrow of the home; his son, Marshall Morrow of Cross Hill; his step-son, Jerry Rollins (Kay) of Columbia; his nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morrow was predeceased by his first wife, Ruth Rollins Morrow, and his step-son, Douglas Rollins.
Graveside Services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 AM at the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethabara Baptist Church, 635 Bethabara Church Rd., Cross Hill, SC 29332.
