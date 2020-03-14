Mr. Bernard Hawthorne, age 54, of 209 Morgan Street, Joanna, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Prisma Memorial Health in Greenville.
He is survived by his parents, Ernest Richard and Mary Adams; one brother, Leonard Hawthorne, and one sister, Patricia Gary.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Bernard Williams Hawthorne will be held on Monday, March 16, at 2 p.m., at Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with Pastor Mildred Gary officiating, with Navy Honors to follow.
The family is at the home of his sister Ms. Patricia Gary, 209 Morgan Street, Joanna. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.