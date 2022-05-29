Bernard W. Porter - Laurens

Bernard W. “Bernie” Porter, age 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on July 9, 1933, to the late Mildred and Walter Porter in Pennsville, Ohio and grew up in Canton, Ohio graduating in the class of 1951 from Lincoln High School. He proudly served in the Army between 1953-1955 and was the father of 5 children. Mr. Porter retired from Timken and served countless people through missionary work in South America and Philippines.
In retirement he made his home in Laurens, South Carolina where he was active in his church family. He was preceded in death by his younger siblings, Phillip (Martha) and Gordon (Lola) and his daughter, Pam Patterson.
A lover of cars, tinkering and gardening, and nemesis of back yard squirrels, Bernie was also a dedicated family historian. He traced his own roots back many generations and he added to the Porter family tree with twelve grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Myra of Laurens, South Carolina, and his sister Marie Toole of Canton, as well as children, Jeff Porter (Nancy) Barb Rambaud (Clarence) Tim Porter (Lori) and Dennis Porter (Michelle).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastor Russell Addis with burial to follow at Westview Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Missions for Lakewood Family Church, 3915 Hwy 72-221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.