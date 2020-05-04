Bernice Westfield Washington, age 74, of 122 Jackson Street Laurens, S.C passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by two daughters, Corrin and Courtney Higdon of Laurens, SC; three grandchildren; two sisters Dorothy Robertson, Cora LEE Stevenson, a list of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Bernice Westfield Eashington are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family is at the home of her daughter Corrin Higdon, 7 Jessie Street, in Laurens.