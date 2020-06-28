Bertha Price Joye Callaham, 84, of Clinton, SC, passed away on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.
She was born on a Thursday, September 12th, 1935 to her parents, the late George B. and Eppie Blayne Hughes Joye in Johnsonville, SC.
Bertha will be missed by her three daughters, Emily Crystal Joy of Greenwood, SC, Cindy Callaham Swetenburg (John Richard “Rick” Swetenburg II) of Clinton, SC and Connie Callaham Fulmer of Enoree, SC; her sister, Perline Joye Driggers of Rockingham, NC; her grandchildren Amanda Asbill Morris (Matt) Clemson, SC, Jordan Swetenburg of Simpsonville, SC, Elizabeth Swetenburg Schultz (Brad) of Charleston, SC, John Richard Swetenburg IV (Addy) of Greenville, SC, Amber Fulmer Willis (Jimmy) of Enoree, SC and her great grandchildren Landon and Aden Willis.
Along with her parents, Bertha was predeceased by her son Tommy Frank Callaham Jr and her grand daughter Emily-Anna “EA” Asbill, her 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Bertha was a graduate Clinton High School. She earned an associate degree in Childhood Education from Emanuel College in Franklin Springs, GA. She worked at C.W. Anderson Hosiery Mill and retired after 40 years. She was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church
PO Box 866
Clinton, SC 29325
OR
Hospice of Laurens County
1304 Springdale Dr
Clinton, SC 29325