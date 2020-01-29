Beryl L. Rumfelt, age 79, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
She was born in Greenville County and was a daughter of the late Jones R. Lyda and Annie Mae Spoon Lyda.
Ms. Rumfelt is survived by her two children, Mark Rumfelt (Gail) and Donna Rumfelt, (Ricky) both of Waterloo; her two granddaughters, Lauren Finley (Nicky) and Lindsey Randall (Joseph); and her two sisters, Carol Meyer and Susan Lyda.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Bruce Lyda.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.