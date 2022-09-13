Bethany “Beth” Paige Hornsby, 47, of Waterloo passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home.
Born in Clinton, she was the daughter of James Augustus Hornsby of Waterloo and the late Ellen Dianne King Hornsby. A graduate of Lander University, Beth was the former owner of DJ’s Bar and Grill and was also formerly employed with ZF Transmissions. An avid Gamecock and Nascar fan, Beth was an adventurous person who loved attending concerts, making crafts and going fishing. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
In addition to her father, she is survived by: sister, Susan Lynne Davis (Reed) of Joanna; special friend, Josh Evett of Waterloo; and her faithful companion, “Remmy.”
A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com