Bettie Ruth Crews Gwinn - Laurens

Born to James T. (Peck) and Eva Crews in Laurens South Carolina on 10/19/1927. She is preceded in death by her older sister Evelyn C. Arnold and survived by her younger sister Margaret Crews.
Bettie Ruth is the Wife of James Rossie Gwinn (preceded). She is the mother of Steve Gwinn (survived) and his wife Sindy Gwinn of Phoenix Arizona. Bettie Ruth is also survived by her granddaughter Melissa Gwinn Stephens and her husband Casey Stephens of Tampa Florida and grandson Nick Gwinn and his wife Karla LaChance Gwinn of Kansas City Missouri. Bettie Ruth is also survived by her three cherished great grandchildren Natalee Ruth Gwinn, Madelyn Gwinn and Londyn Gwinn, children of Nick and Karla Gwinn.
Bettie Ruth was a graduate of Laurens High School. After graduation she began her career as an administrative clerk at the Laurens County Courthouse. She also worked in the credit department at Sears in Laurens. She lived in San Diego and Seattle while husband Rossie served on the USS Essex during the Korean War. After the war, in 1957, Rossie and Bettie Ruth and newborn son Steve moved to Toronto Canada. Bettie Ruth worked at the Children’s Aid Society of Canada during their time spent in Toronto. In 1971 the family moved back to the US residing in Liberty NC where Betty Ruth lived until moving to Phoenix with her son Steve and his wife Sindy in 2017.
Mom lived her entire life true to her faith. She was a loving, kind, and caring person. She was a shining example of how mankind should be, always in the grace of God. While she will be missed, I know she is home with the good lord and free from pain. Rest in peace mom!