Betty Ann Cooper Burke - Laurens

Betty Ann Cooper Burke, age 92, of 305 Lakeview Drive, and wife of the late W.C. Burke, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Neva Thompson Cooper. A member of Welcome Baptist Church, Mrs. Burke retired from Whitten Center.
She is survived by: children, Joan Dunn (Larry) of Kings Mountain, NC, Jean Burke Cunningham of Clinton, Mark Burke (Debbie) of Laurens, and Tracy Burke of Ninety Six; sister, Dena Mobley of Greenwood; grandchildren, Ashly Bryson, Laura Burke Cody, Logan Burke, Kacey Donnan, and Paige Burke; great-grandchildren, Marshall Wilbanks, Morgan Wilbanks, Nora Cody, Demi Cody, Aubree Gainey, Cooper Stansell, and Bates Cooper Burke.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four sisters and one brother.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Don Peake. The family will hold a memorial service for friends and family at a later date.
The family will be at the home of Ashly Bryson, 118 Sherwood Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 1825 Hwy 14, Laurens, SC 29360.
