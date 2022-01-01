Betty Baughman Spires, age 91 formerly of Laurens and widow of Donald “Don” Spires passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at White Oak Manor of Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Spires was born in Detroit, MI and was the daughter of the late Roy and Annie Mae Becknell Baughman.
Betty and her husband owned the Honda dealership in Laurens for many years and attended Northside Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Spires.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
