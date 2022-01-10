Betty Cleveland Coats - Laurens

Betty Cleveland Coats, age 97, died surrounded by family on January 8, 2022, at Carolina Gardens in Laurens, South Carolina.
Betty was born on January 7, 1925 in Elberton, GA, to parents Doc and Elisabeth Cleveland. She moved to Laurens and accepted a position at The Laurens County Advertiser, where she worked for more than 50 years.
Betty was a Godly woman and a loving sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She married JJ on February 4th, 1944 and had 2 children.
Betty was a socially active woman who was deeply involved in Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church the majority of her life, and served the church as an Elder Emeritus. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and studying God’s word. Her family and friends will always remember her as an example of how to live a Christian life.
She is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth Coats Rhodes (Danny) of Laurens; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Lowe Coats of Laurens; sister, Lovelace Cleveland Compton, (George); grandchildren, Mason Charles Motes, II. (Beverly), James Cale Coats, Sr.; Kate Rhodes Treadway (Kenny); Jill Coats Adair (Erskine); Caroline Coats Hunt (John); and great-grandchildren, Mason Charles Motes, III; James Cale Coats, Jr; Johnson Robert Motes, Kenly Elisabeth Treadway, Julia Isabel Motes, MariAustin Adair; Ella Catherine Adair, William Samuel Hunt; Kason Charles Treadway; Jackson Isaiah Adair, Anna Carter Hunt, and Paris Ruth Adair.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Julian “JJ” Coats; and her son, James “Jimmy” Eugene Coats; brothers, Tom and Wilbur Cleveland; and sisters, Mary Smith and Frances Smith.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2 PM at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Reverend Robert Brozina will officiate with the help of Chaplain Rick Hendricks. The family requests those attending to wear masks and be respectful of CDC COVID guidelines. The family will all reside at their respective homes. The family would like to thank Agape Care of Greenwood for the love and care provided during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Agape Care, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood SC 29646, Laurens County Memorial Home, P.O. Box 638, Laurens, SC 29360, or Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, 1063 Rocky Springs Church Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com