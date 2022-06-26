Betty Dianne Young, of Mountville, SC, wife of Frank Young, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 12, 1951 in Greenwood, SC to the late Raymond Paul Smith, Sr., Maude Alice Johnson and Step-father Ernest E. Johnson.
Dianne was a lifelong member of the Alabama Fan Club in Ft. Payne, AL., many wonderful memories were made on Randy Owen’s farm with friends enjoying her favorite music from the band ALABAMA!
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Young is survived by her daughter, Malissa Crocker and husband, Danny Crocker; her grandchildren, Austin Crocker and Danielle Crocker; and her great- grandchild, Steele Crocker, all of Laurens.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Paul Smith, Jr.
Graveside Services will be held 2 PM, Tuesday, June 28th at the Mountville Cemetery with Rev. Gene Wooten and Rev. Allie McNider officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 27th from 6 PM to 7:30 PM at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to The Alabama Fan Club, 1010 Glen Blvd, Southwest, Fort Payne, AL 35967.