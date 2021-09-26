Betty J. Freeman - Laurens

Betty J. Freeman, age 88, widow of “CO” Freeman, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
She was born December 24, 1932 in Anderson, SC and was a daughter of the late W.C. and Iola Billing Richey. She was the Owner/Operator of Southern Aluminum Foundry and was a member of the Daughters of the Nile.
Mrs. Freeman is survived by her son, Mike Dockins and wife Kathy; her daughter-in-law, Nichole Dockins; her step-son, Steve Freeman and wife Toynja; step-daughter, Darlene Brown and husband Lonnie; grandchildren, Shannon Stockin, Ashley Moore. Josh Dockins, Katelyn Dockins, Saderia Dockins, and Aizik Dockins; step-grandchildren, Christie Freeman, Devon Freeman, Michael Anne Dubiel and Nick Brown; sister, Juanita Baldwin; eight great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Brian Dockins; a brother, Jessie Richey; two sisters. Helen Peeples and Dolly Clay.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Private graveside services will be held at Graceland East Memorial Park in Simpsonville, SC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com