Betty Jean May Peeler - Laurens

Betty Jean May Peeler, age 94, of Laurens, and widow of Roy Lee Peeler, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at NHC of Clinton.
A native of Tampa, Florida, Betty was reared in Knoxville, TN and was a daughter of the late Bannon Davis and Katherine Carr May.
Betty retired from J.P. Stevens Watts Plant and was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her daughter, Wanda Peeler of Laurens; grandchildren, Trae Culbertson, Amber Strickland (Michael) and Taylor Culbertson (Renae); great-grandchildren, Mikal, Savannah, Anna Brooks and Kellan.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com