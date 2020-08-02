Betty Jean Sanford, age 84 formerly of Clinton, SC and widow of Wallace Sanford passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC.
She was born in Joanna and was the daughter of the late Heyward L. Lever and Cora Lee Rogers Lever.
Mrs. Sanford was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Sanford; her daughters, Susan Sanford Kascsak and Lori Ann Heaton; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Cockrell.
Due to the restrictions placed on everyone by COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe, the family will be having a private gathering to say goodbye to Mrs. Sanford, the family appreciates your understanding in these trying times.
