Betty Jo Taylor Corley, age 74, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her home.
She was born July 5, 1948 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Alvin Taylor and Lillie Brewington Taylor. She was a former employee of the Gate Station for 25 years. Betty Jo also worked at Young World Child Care and the Laurens County Hospice Thrift Store in Clinton.
Mrs. Corley is survived by her husband, Vernon J. Corley; her children, Rick Staton (Polly) of Clinton, Lisa Staton (Mike) of Clinton, Karen Harris (Josh) of Fort Stewart, GA, and Jason Staton (Rachel) of Clinton; her grandchildren, Alex Kirby, RJ Staton (Kayla), Ashley Neal (Brandon), Shaun Staton (Sara), AJ Kirby, Dawson Adams, William Randall, Andrew Randall, Lily Randall, Jewel Bates, and Justin Williamson; her great-grandchildren, Sean, CJ, Mallorie, McKenley, Avianah, Westen, Noah, Landen, Keirah Jo, Taylen, Allie, Kloe, Aspen, Kolten, and KayLanni; her sisters, Carol Berry of MI and Linda Jackson of WA; her brothers-in-law, Richard and Wayne Corley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Phillips.
The family would like to give a special thank you to ALS Clinic of Greenville and Crescent Hospice of Union.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family with services.