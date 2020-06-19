Mrs. Betty Jo Valentine age 71, of Hunter Court Lauren’s, SC, passed on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.
She is survived by her husband Madison Valentine of the home; three sons; three daughters; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jo Valentine will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral home of Lauren’s, with the Reverend Douglas Mazyck officiating, with burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park, Laurens SC.
The family is at the home. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.