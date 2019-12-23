Stella Rebecca "Betty" Koon, age 85, finished her race and moved into our Father’s house on December 21, 2019.
The widow of Joe Van Koon, Betty had three children and four grandchildren. Betty moved to Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens in 2014 after living in Lake Lure, N.C., for 15 years after retirement. She was a member of Chimney Rock Baptist Church in Lake Lure.
Daughter Julie and her husband Philip Hill live in Laurens; son Joe Koon, Jr. and wife Cindy live in Rock Hill; and son Don Koon lives in Charlotte, N.C. Her beloved grandchildren are Ramsey Koon and wife Casey of Charleston, Katy Koon of Chicago, Ill., Joe Koon III of Rock Hill and Clemson, and Van Koon of Charlotte. Betty also has two great grandchildren, Ansley and Benton Koon, of Charleston.
Her parents were the late Nollie and Stella Green of Cliffside, N.C. Betty had 10 brothers and sisters. She is predeceased by a brother and sister, Jack and Eloise Green, who did not live to adulthood; also by Herman Green of Rutherfordton, N.C.; Joe Green of Cliffside; and Elizabeth (Lib) Jones of Shelby, N.C. Surviving brothers and sister are Perry Green of Fountain Inn; O’Neda German of Newport News, Va.; Bob Green of Cliffside; Bill Green of Collierville, Tenn.; and Ted Green of Gaffney. She also has many nieces and nephews whom she always enjoyed.
Betty filled many roles in addition to daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a great basketball player, and enjoyed acting and drama. She taught Sunday School and Cub Scouts. She worked at various jobs during her life, including banking, accounting, retail and health care. She completed her Associates Degree in Nursing at age 55, and worked as a registered nurse the last 10 years before retirement.
Betty met her husband Joe in the mountains of North Carolina, at a square dance in Lake Lure. All their years, they loved to dance. Although they lived, worked and raised their family in Laurens, upon retirement, they built a house in Lake Lure, from which they could see Chimney Rock. Betty loved her churches, having been a member of First Baptist of Laurens for many years before moving her membership to Chimney Rock Baptist. She worked with several charities in the Gorge as time went by.
Julie, Joe and Don wish to thank the staff of Martha Franks for their loving attention to our mom as her health needs changed. You are in our hearts forever. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to the staff of Hospice of Laurens County, and the Hospice House. You helped Mom when we didn’t know what else to do, and made her last days much better. We will be forever thankful.
A burial service for family will be held at Chimney Rock Baptist Church cemetery, Lake Lure, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Rasor Chapel at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens, on Sunday, December 29, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Dr. Lawton Neely officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and requests no flowers. If you wish, a gift to Hospice of Laurens County will be greatly appreciated. Hospiceoflaurenscounty.org; Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, S.C. 29325; 864-833-6287.
McMahan’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. A guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.