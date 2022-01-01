Betty M. Medlin, age 80, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Clinton, SC on July 5, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Isaac and Ethel Spoone McClendon.
Mrs. Medlin was a former employee of Whitten Center and the owner/operator of RC Grocery. Betty was a woman of faith and spent time loving her Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Frazier (Ricky) of Chappells; her grandchildren, Ashley Bowles (Josh), April Gaffney (Bubba), Shirikki Frazier and Crystal Frazier; her 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, James McClendon (Flo) of Clinton; and her sister Jean Wilkes of Clinton.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by a special friend Edward Lewis Hazel.
The family is not planning any services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greenwood, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com