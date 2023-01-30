Betty Roach Kay, age 86, widow of Dewitt (Dan) Kay, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at National Health Care of Clinton.
She was born on April 26, 1936 in Walhalla, SC and was a daughter of the late
Charles Warren and Bertie Hunnicutt Roach. She was employed with Whitten Center for many years, which she truly enjoyed. Betty was a devoted Christian with a giving heart.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Roach Lynch of Clemson, and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kay was predeceased by her brothers, Ray Roach, Kenneth Roach, Charles Roach, Jr., and Ralph “Smitty” Roach.
A Memorial service will be held at M. J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery with a date and time to be announced.
The family would like to give special thanks to NHC of Clinton for all the love and care given to Betty over the years.