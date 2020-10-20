Betty Ruth Ashley Dickert, age 89, of 600 Musgrove Street, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Cramerton, NC and was a daughter of the late Ollie Clifton Ashley and Pansy Belle Williams Ashley.
Mrs. Dickert is survived by her son, Harvey Dickert, Jr., of Clinton; her three daughters, Gaye Burroughs of Simpsonville, Joy Dickert of Clinton, and Holly McWhorter-Dotherow and husband, Jim Dotherow, of Clinton; and a grandson, Cody McWhorter.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3 to 4 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.