Betty Ruth Bragg Hueble, age 85, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Parker Assisted Living in Greenville.
She was born March 5, 1936 in Greer and was a daughter of the late Sylvester Claude and Rachel Mae Brady Bragg.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Peace (Allen) of Easley; Libby Johnson (Mike) of Hilton Head Island, and Susan Qualls (Doug) of Clinton; her son, Charles "Chucky" Davenport, Jr. of Edisto Island; her sister Patricia Diggs; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 11 AM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com