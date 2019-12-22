Mrs. Betty Williams, age 83, of 121 Miller Street, Laurens, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home.
She is survived by three sons, Nathaniel Williams Jr.(Elizabeth), Charles Williams (Roxanne), and Thomas Williams (Keisha); three daughters, Brenda Joyce Williams, Carolyn Williams Pulley, and Linda Williams; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Williams are incomplete and will be announced by Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens. The family is at the home on 121 Miller Street, in Laurens.