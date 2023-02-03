Beverly Pauline Adams Burns, age 83, widow of William "Bill" Burns, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center in Laurens, SC.
She was born July 6, 1939 in Chicago, IL, and was a daughter of the late Earl Ross Adams and the late Dorothy Ovitt Adams. She lived in Chicago until 1958 when she met and married the love of her life, Bill Burns while he was stationed in the US Navy. They then moved and settled in Laurens where they raised their three children.
Beverly loved reading, collecting old books, thrift store and yard sale shopping. Most of all she loved her cats.
She was a homemaker, and her greatest joy was helping her family. She and Bill owned B&B Book Store and for many years she volunteered with the school district as a foster grandparent.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Burns Crane, son-in-law, Thomas Crane of Laurens; her grandson, Tony Burns and wife, Liz of Kinards; her granddaughters, Candice Watts (Matthew John Kolongowski), and Tiffany Crane of Laurens; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Burns (Justin Widener), Shane Burns, Matthew Burns, all of Kinards, Brendan and Lily Watts of Ware Shoals, and Kaylee Franklin of Laurens; great-great grandchildren, Rowen and baby Ryleigh Widener of Kinards; and her twin sister, Bonnie Neveu of Pennsylvania.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Kathleen Burns and Linda Burns; and her brother, Douglas Adams.
Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone officiating. Burial will follow at the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 PM at funeral home.