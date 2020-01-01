Billy “Red” Eubanks, age 63, of 408 Apple Orchard Road passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born in Laurens and was a son of the late Billy P. and Lois Vick Eubanks.
Red worked as a 4-wheeler mechanic; he was known as the “4–Wheeler Doctor.” He was a heavy machine operator with SCDOT and great race car driver for U-Baby Racing. He was a mentor to all and known to many but loved by more.
He is survived by his wife Doris Cobb Eubanks of the home; three sons, Jamie Bishop (Amy) of Hickory Tavern, Steven Eubanks (Becca) and B.J. Eubanks (Kayla), both of Laurens; brother, Mike Eubanks of Clinton; sisters, Kathy Schumpert of Mountville and Ann Eubanks of Laurens; grandchildren, Jace Bishop, Bennett Bishop, Grayson Eubanks, Wills Eubanks and Harper Eubanks; special nephew Allen Eubanks of Waterloo.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, January 4, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville, 950 West Faris Road Greenville, S.C. 29605.
None