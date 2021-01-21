Billy Foster, age 87, and husband of 63 years to Vera Ann Mason Foster, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Walhalla, SC he was the son of the late James Lucian and Bertha Blackwell Foster. A U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, Mr. Foster retired from the SC Highway Patrol with thirty years of service and was also co-owner of Laurens Courier Service for twenty-four years. He was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and was a Mason and Shriner. Billy will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and Papa.
In addition to his wife, he was survived by: sons, William Gary Foster (Gina) of Gray Court and Jeffrey Scott Foster (Lisa) of Laurens; brothers, Cecil Foster of Walhalla; sister, Brenda Young of Seneca; grandchildren, Jade McCall (David), Caleb Foster, Joshua Self; and a great grandchild, Austin McCall.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Foster and a grandchild, John Self.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson with burial to follow in Westview Memorial Park with SC Highway Patrol Honors.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.