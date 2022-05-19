Billy Ray Smith - Laurens

Mr. Billy Ray Smith was born in Laurens County, South Carolina on November 10, 1953 to Langester Smith and Ruby Watts Smith.
At an early age he was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church of Cross Hill, South Carolina. He later attended Duncan Creek Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
Mr. Smith entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Prisma Health of Laurens County in Laurens, South Carolina.
He leaves to cherish his Mother, Ruby Watts Smith; his wife, Dianne Smith; his sons, Thomas (Shaniqua) Smith of Greer, South Carolina, Corey (Avious) Smith of Laurens, South Carolina, Justin (Devonne) Smith of Laurens, South Carolina; his sisters Barbara Smith of Irmo, South Carolina, Selmea Smith Garnett of Jacksonville, Florida; 7 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.