Billy Robert Pack - Clinton

Billy Robert Pack, 74, of Clinton, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late James Ravenel and Lucy Justice Pack. Billy was of the Baptist faith and loved to take walks and read magazines. He also loved watching wrestling, baseball and football.
He is survived by: a brother, Derrel Pack, Sr. (Carole) of Laurens; nieces & nephews, Derrel Pack, Jr., Caroline Phillips, James Pack, David Pack, Wanda Juarez, Deborah Eckman, Phillip Pack, and Laura Chapman; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Eddie Pack.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg conducted by his brother Derrel Pack, Sr.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or to Laurens County Disabilities Special Needs Board, 1860 Hwy. 14, Laurens, SC 29360.
