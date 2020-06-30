Billy “Uncle Bill” Ray Simpson, age 68 of 310 Davis Street passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born in Fort Worth, TX and was a son of the late Youell and Anna Emma Alexander Simpson.
Mr. Simpson was retired from Clinton Mills with 28 years of service.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Wilson of Clinton; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfunearlhome.com