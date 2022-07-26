Bobbie Jean Kinard, age 84, of Joanna, SC, widow of Owen "Big O" Kinard, Jr., passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 5, 1938 in Joanna, SC and was a daughter of the late William and Ola Mae Morgan Murrah. Bobbie was a homemaker, and enjoyed spending time canning vegetables, and tending to her flowers.
She was a member of Breakthrough Tabernacle Church in Joanna.
Bobbie is survived by her son, Clark Kinard, III (Ashley) of Joanna; her five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; her brother, Buddy Murrah of St. Augustine, Fl.; and her sister, Willie Mae Brown of Mauldin.
A Memorial Service will be conducted 11 AM, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Breakthrough Tabernacle Church with Rev. Karl Mosier officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the church.
The family will be at the home of her son, Clark Kinard, 114 James Road, Joanna, SC 29351.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breakthrough Tabernacle Church, PO Box 176, Joanna, SC 29351.