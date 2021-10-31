Bobby Dale Gregory, age 68, passed away, Saturday October 30, 2021 at his home.
He was born in Whitmire, SC on May 21, 1953, and was a son of the late David and Alma Smith Gregory.
Mr. Gregory was retired from the Construction industry, an active volunteer at Open Door Ministries and a member of the Open Door Church.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his sons, Daniel Gregory (Kimberly Sain) of Inman, David Gregory and Adam Gregory of Union; his two granddaughters, Hallie Kate Gregory and Carolina Grace Gregory of Union; his three brothers, Bruce Gregory (Candice) of Virginia, Mike Gregory (Rhonda) of Whitmire and Jimmy Gregory (Denise) of Saluda and his sister,
Lana Bledsoe (Ike) of Whitmire.
The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to Open Door Ministries, 209 E. Main Street, Clinton, SC 29325.