Bobby Gene Hostetler, age 88, husband of Betty Godfrey Hostetler, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.
He was born November 23, 1932 and was a son of the late Millard Brisco and the late Ostell Ballard Hostetler. Mr. Hostetler Pastored all over South Carolina and was the founder of Gray Court Church of God.
In his free time, Mr. Hostetler loved gardening and fishing, but most of all he loved his family and the Lord.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Mr. Hostetler is survived by his sons, Dennis Ray Hostetler of Cross Hill and Timothy Gene Hostetler of Greenville; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hostetler was predeceased by his four brothers and two sisters, he was the last survivor of his siblings.
A Private visitation will be held at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.