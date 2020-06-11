Bobby Gene "PeeWee" Davis - Laurens

Bobby Gene “PeeWee” Davis, age 73, formerly of Ranch Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Cocke County, TN, he was a son of the late William Allen and Laura Simmons Davis. A member of Eastside Baptist Church, Mr. Davis was also a Mason and Shriner.
Surviving are his children, Angie Davis Hartman and husband Robbie of Laurens and Rodney Davis and wife Melissa of Waterloo; a sister, Wilma Waldrop of Laurens; grandchildren, Krista Hartman Staton and husband Allen, Corey Davis and wife Autumn, Brady Davis and Madison Davis; a great-grandchild, Riley Davis; a niece, Deborah Waldrop; a great-niece, Brittney Waldrop and a great-nephew, David Michael Waldrop and wife Katie.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: a brother-in-law, William “Billy” Waldrop and a nephew, Michael Anthony “Mike” Waldrop.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. J.D. Putnam, Jr.
The family will be at the home of Angie Hartman.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.