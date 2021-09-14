Bobby James Padgett, Sr. - Ware Shoals

Bobby James Padgett, Sr., age 87, of Ware Shoals, husband of Joyce Padgett, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born, July 29, 1934 in Greenville, SC, and was a son of the late Clyde and the late Louise Padgett.
Mr. Padgett was a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Bobby Padgett, Jr., Mark Padgett, Brian Padgett; his daughters, Deborah Worthy, Shirley Leopard, Angel Nabors; his stepchildren, Randy Ashmore, Carla Paysinger, Loretta Ann Nelson, Danny Burroughs, David Burroughs; sister, Evelyn Cox; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 23 great- great Grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Padgett was predeceased by his brothers, Billy Padgett, Jerry Padgett, Norman Padgett; and one sister, Joann Bagwell.
A Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Bellview Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Bearden, Pastor Sharon Brissey, Mr. Milton Spoon and Mr. Randy Ashmore, officiating. Burial will follow at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3-4 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.