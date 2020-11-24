Bradley James Lambert, age 22, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Bradley was born August 10, 1998 in Laurens, son to Jeffrey Crowder (Devonie) and Amy Taylor (Wayne). He was raised by his loving grandparents, Joe and Shannon Lambert.
Bradley had a heart of gold, a love for dirt track racing and a smile that could light up any room. He was a graduate of Laurens High School and was an employee of Valvoline. He was a member of Davidson Street Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Haley Lambert, and his son, Eli James Lambert, who was the light of his life. He also leaves behind seven sisters, Katie Casey (BJ), Michelle Simmons (Michael), Tonya Calixto (Alex), Chelsey Taylor, Lainey Griffin, Keilee Thomas and Kaymbree Thomas; two brothers, Austin Lambert (Hannah) and Ryan Crowder; three nephews, Carter Simmons, Gavin Casey and Sebastian Calixto; and one niece, Madelynn Calixto. He is also survived by grandparents, Paula Culbertson (Charlie), Kelly Johnson and Eddie “Jabo” Crowder (Angie); great-grandparents, Brenda Armstrong, Nettie Turner and Betty Nelson; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by great-grandparents, Jimmy Armstrong, Talmadge Lambert, W. H. “Dub” Nelson, Roger Patterson, Sr., and Diane Eaton
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 A.M., at Westview Memorial Park, conducted by Pastor Kenny Moore.
The family will be at their respective homes and would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the families ask that donations be made to Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson Street, Clinton, SC 29325; or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com