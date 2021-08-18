Brandon Mac Russ, Jr, infant son of Leslie Ivey and Brandon Mac Russ, Sr, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at PRISMA – Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings: Presley, Kyler, Jude, Braelynne, Jenleigh, Nicholas, Andrew and Levi; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Priscilla “Perky” Craig; paternal grandparents, Lynne and Mark Bedenbaugh and Shannon Russ, Jr.; maternal great-grandparent, Margaret Williford; paternal great-grandparents, Toni and Bob Brownlee, and Shannon Russ, Sr. and Bonnie; aunts and uncles, Jay Ivey, Ronnie Craig, Jr., Brooke Russ, Blakely Bedenbaugh, Jon Michael Bedenbaugh and Angel Busbee.
He is predeceased by great-grandparents: Mac Williams, Bobby Ivey, Judy Snelgrove, Robert Craig and Vermel Craig.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Pinelawn Memory Gardens in Clinton.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.