Ms. Brenda Anderson of 646 River Fork Road, in Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by one son, Rodney D. Anderson; one daughter, Melissa Anderson; two brothers, Timothy (Elva) Anderson, and Donald (Rosa) Anderson; one sister, Elizabeth Anderson, and two grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Brenda Anderson will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1p.m. at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, with burial to follow in the Laurel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Waterloo, S.C.
The family is a their respected homes. The Beasley Funera home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.