Brenda Ann Ashley Gilmer, age 68, of 5739 Keowee Rd, Honea Path, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her home.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Vinnie K. Ashley. She was a member of Chiquola Baptist Church and previously employed in textiles.
Surviving are her children: Rhonda Richey Kitzmiller and husband David of Hickory Tavern and James “Jamie” Vaughan and wife Prissy of Donalds, SC; a brother, Randy Ashley; sisters, Patricia Corbin and husband Bob and Janice Ashley and husband Carroll; grandchildren, Walker Vaughan, Hailey and Tyler McElrath and Trevor Kitzmiller; nieces, Stacy Lyons and husband Wesley and Latasha Ashley and Steve.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Eugene “Bo Pete” Ashley, Jr.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.