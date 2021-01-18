Brenda Ann Childers Wallen, age 77, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the NHC of Clinton.
She was born on March 30, 1943 in Newberry, SC and was a daughter of the late James Childers and Wilma Long Childers.
Mrs. Wallen was affectionately known as Nana to her family, and she loved her family with such ferocity. She always put us first before herself. We are so thankful for her many sacrifices while enduring so many ailments. Her love will forever be with us and we will always cherish it. The only thing she loved more than her family was the Lord. Thank you Mom for instilling that same love within us.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Wallen of the home; her son, Travis Wallen (Jenny) of Jefferson, GA; her daughter, Tracy Pridham (Troy) of Whitmire, SC; her grandchildren, Trent Thompson, Kaitlynn Wallen, Darian and Christian Pridham.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her sister, Carole Childers Rhinehart, and her brother, James Curtis Childers.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the Whitmire Cemetery.