Mrs. Brenda Ann Smith, age 68, of 502 Caroline Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
She is survived by her husband Mr. Johnny Lee Smith of the home; one son, Howard B'Ellis Hill (Chris); three daughters, Donna Salter (Keith Moore), Denise Hill (Christopher Adams), LaKeisha Austin (Jody); six sisters, Carrie Sims, Carol LaGroon, Patricia Hunter, Angela Cain (Edward) Kim Caldwell (James Sullivan), Lisa Coleman (Malik Neely); ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Brenda Ann Smith are incomplete and will be announced later by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens. The family is at the home of her daughter Donna Salter 200 Henderson Lane Laurens, S.C.