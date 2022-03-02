Mrs. Brenda Faye Evans Bennett, age 59, of 103 Russell Street, of Laurens, S.C., passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, S.C.
She is survived by her husband, David Bennett of the home; one daughter, Candice Evans; two stepsons, Shanter Dial, Mario Thompson; her father, Mr. James Earl Evans; three brothers, Robert E (Brenda) Evans, Curtis Evans, Richard Evans; one sister, Sherri Wilder and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Faye Evans Bennett will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, S.C., with Reverend Anthony Sims officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family will be accepting family and friends at 103 Russell Street, Laurens, S.C. Mask are required.