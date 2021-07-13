Brenda Gail Lamkin, 77, of 1534 Georgia Road passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lamkin was the daughter of the late Leonard Logan and Martha Ruth Luker Lamkin. A homemaker, Mrs. Lamkin was a Christian and enjoyed gardening and knitting.
She is survived by: son, Robert L. Smith (Katrina) of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Ryan L. Smith (Alyssa) and Caitlin Jan Wright (Josh); and great grandchildren, Claire, Triston and Olivia.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 109 Laurens Rd., Building 1, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.