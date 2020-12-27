Ms. Brenda Griffin, of 21Whiller Drive, Greenville, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home.
Born in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late R.T. Griffin and Rachel Sullivan Griffin.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Griffin of Greenville and Jasmine (Robert) Griffin-Hogan of Fountain Inn; one brother, Willie Raye (Liz) Grffin of Dalzell, SC; three sisters, Louvenia Edwards of Honea Path, SC, Linda (Twin) Griffin of Belton, SC and Margaret Cooley of Greenville, SC; a honorary sister, Tammy Coley; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020at Beasley Funeral Home Chapel, Greenville with Rev. Kenneth Dean officiating. Burial will be in Christian Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Ware Shoals, SC.