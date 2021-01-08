Brenda Harvey Hovis - Laurens

Brenda Harvey Hovis

Brenda Harvey Hovis, age 72, wife of the late Donald Ray Hovis, Sr., of Laurens, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her home.

Born in Williamston, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Archie and Louise Suttles Harvey. She was a Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible. She also loved flowers and reading cookbooks.

She is survived by: her son, Donald Ray Hovis, Jr. (Norma) of Ware Shoals; sister, Sherry Moody (David) of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Heather Hovis (John) of Laurens and Morgan Balentine (Cameron) of Ware Shoals; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Balentine and Caleb Hovis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Tim Hovis; brothers, Thomas Harvey, Ed Harvey and Mike Harvey; and sisters, Wanda Harvey, Janie Emory and Betty Storey. 

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the committal service. 

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.