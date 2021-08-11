Brenda Holland Curry - Laurens

Mrs. Brenda Holland Curry 64, wife of William Curry of 101 Constitution Ave. Laurens, South Carolina entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Born in Laurens County on May 21, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Loveas Dillard and Elizabeth Holland.
Brenda graduated from Benedict College, Class of79' with a Bachelor's of Science Degree. She is a former member of the Laurens-Clinton Benedict Club where she served as Vice President and Recording Secretary. A Life member of the Benedict College National Alumni Association she is the immediate past chairperson of the Time and Place Committee. She is a member of The Tiger Club where their objectives are to help students at Benedict College both financially and as mentors.
Brenda is retired from The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rural Development, Spartanburg Area 1 as an Area Specialist. She approves housing loans and 504 Repair loans for Laurens County. She services the Multi-Family Housing Division for ten counties (Spartanburg, Greenville, Cherokee, Laurens, Union, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Greenwood and Abbeville Counties. She is a member of the South Carolina Association for Credit Specialists, and is also a member of the National Association for Credit Specialists. She previously served as Treasurer and Secretary for the South Carolina Association for Credit Specialists.
Her love for her God and her church, Mt. Vernon AME Church, Laurens, she faithfully serves as church secretary, steward, stewardess, Quarterly Conference secretary, Former president of the local lay organization, Director of the Usher Board, member of the Women's Missionary Society. Brenda is an active church member on all levels of the church. She serves faithfully in the Lay Organization and has previously served as SED Lay Recording Secretary (8 years), Financial Secretary (8 years) and as Acting Treasurer while serving as the Financial Secretary for the Seventh Episcopal District Lay Organization. On the Conference level of the Lay Organization she has served as Treasurer and Recording Secretary and currently serves as the President of The Piedmont Conference Lay Organization where she is known as the "president for change and fairness to everyone".
Cherished memories are left to her husband, William Curry of the home; One brother; John Holland, (Flocelle Humphries) of Laurens, South Carolina, three sisters; Christine H. Chappelle (Johnny), Betty R. Powers and Dorothy Leake (John) all of Laurens, South Carolina, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.