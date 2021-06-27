Brenda Jo Trammell, age 74, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home Clinton, SC.
She was born August 14, 1946 in Ware Shoals, SC and was a daughter of the late Curtis Franklin Tinsley and Eva Jay Wells Tinsley.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin C. Trammell of the home; Misty Sprouse (Geno) of Mountville, SC; her four grandchildren, April Mack of Clinton, SC, Jessica Norris of Clinton, SC, Devon Sprouse (Megan) of Bowden, GA; her nine great-grandchildren; her step-sons; Charles Trammell of Clinton, SC and Kenneth Trammell of Clinton, SC; her cousins, Mot Fortson of Hodges, SC, and Barbara Lusk of Honea Path, SC; and her loving cat, Fluffy.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by Gina Wallenzine.
